Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Wofford Terriers (2-3) play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at HTC Center. This matchup will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Wofford Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wofford Players to Watch
- Kevin Easley Jr.: 14.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jacob Meyer: 14.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John Ojiako: 11.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Kylan Blackmon: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jimmy Nichols: 6.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.0 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Coastal Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Essam Mostafa: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Antonio Daye Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jomaru Brown: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nichols: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Coastal Carolina Rank
|Coastal Carolina AVG
|Wofford AVG
|Wofford Rank
|136th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|74.7
|105th
|290th
|74.0
|Points Allowed
|72.5
|251st
|65th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|30.5
|258th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.0
|222nd
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|7.5
|166th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|10.6
|51st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.