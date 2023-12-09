The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5) are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Wofford Terriers (4-5) at HTC Center on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The game begins at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 153.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wofford -1.5 153.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wofford Betting Records & Stats

Wofford's eight games this season have gone over this contest's total of 153.5 points four times.

The average total in Wofford's games this year is 158.3, 4.8 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Terriers are 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Wofford has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Terriers have played as a favorite of -120 or more twice this season and split those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Wofford.

Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wofford 4 50% 78.1 158.6 80.2 157.3 145.9 Coastal Carolina 3 50% 80.5 158.6 77.1 157.3 150.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Wofford Insights & Trends

The Terriers score just one more point per game (78.1) than the Chanticleers give up (77.1).

Wofford has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 3-2 record overall when scoring more than 77.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wofford 4-4-0 0-2 7-1-0 Coastal Carolina 5-1-0 4-0 3-3-0

Wofford vs. Coastal Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wofford Coastal Carolina 12-4 Home Record 8-8 4-11 Away Record 3-11 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 80.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.