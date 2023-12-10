Who’s the Best Team in the CAA? See our Weekly CAA Power Rankings
Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the CAA, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.
CAA Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. UNC Wilmington
- Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 22-5
- Overall Rank: 118th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 182nd
- Last Game: W 119-50 vs Montreat
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Georgia Southern
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Hofstra
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 128th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 98th
- Last Game: L 89-68 vs Duke
Next Game
- Opponent: Norfolk State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FloHoops
3. Drexel
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Overall Rank: 138th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 199th
- Last Game: L 66-60 vs West Virginia
Next Game
- Opponent: Albany (NY)
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FloHoops
4. Delaware
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 22-8
- Overall Rank: 145th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th
- Last Game: W 73-69 vs Robert Morris
Next Game
- Opponent: Rhode Island
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FloHoops
5. Charleston (SC)
- Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 21-9
- Overall Rank: 155th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd
- Last Game: W 85-70 vs Rhode Island
Next Game
- Opponent: Citadel
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: FloHoops
6. Towson
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 19-11
- Overall Rank: 164th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 138th
- Last Game: W 89-73 vs UMBC
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Bryant
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FloHoops
7. Monmouth
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 18-13
- Overall Rank: 178th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 131st
- Last Game: L 70-61 vs Seton Hall
Next Game
- Opponent: Rider
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)
8. Northeastern
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 13-18
- Overall Rank: 226th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 243rd
- Last Game: L 73-71 vs Vermont
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Virginia
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
9. Stony Brook
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 10-20
- Overall Rank: 250th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 257th
- Last Game: W 84-78 vs Norfolk State
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Army
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. William & Mary
- Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-20
- Overall Rank: 274th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 326th
- Last Game: W 99-50 vs Virginia-Lynchburg
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Pepperdine
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Campbell
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 10-18
- Overall Rank: 297th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 277th
- Last Game: W 88-59 vs Pfeiffer
Next Game
- Opponent: Saint Augustine's
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
- TV Channel: FloHoops
12. Elon
- Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 11-18
- Overall Rank: 300th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 331st
- Last Game: L 82-73 vs UNC Greensboro
Next Game
- Opponent: Bridgewater (VA)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FloHoops
13. Hampton
- Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 2-26
- Overall Rank: 346th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th
- Last Game: W 100-53 vs Mary Baldwin
Next Game
- Opponent: James Madison
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FloHoops
14. N.C. A&T
- Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 1-30
- Overall Rank: 353rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 117th
- Last Game: L 67-62 vs North Carolina Central
Next Game
- Opponent: Texas Southern
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
