Charleston (SC) vs. Rhode Island Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Charleston (SC) vs. Rhode Island Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Charleston (SC) Moneyline Rhode Island Moneyline BetMGM Charleston (SC) (-10.5) 147.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Charleston (SC) (-9.5) 147.5 -550 +390 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Charleston (SC) vs. Rhode Island Betting Trends

Charleston (SC) has covered just once in seven chances against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Cougars' seven games this season have hit the over.

Rhode Island has covered four times in seven games with a spread this season.

A total of four Rams games this year have hit the over.

