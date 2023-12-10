The Rhode Island Rams (5-4) are 8.5-point underdogs against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-4) at TD Arena on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The game starts at 2:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5.

Charleston (SC) vs. Rhode Island Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: TD Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Charleston (SC) -8.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston (SC) Betting Records & Stats

Charleston (SC) and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 points in four of seven games this season.

Charleston (SC) has an average point total of 148.4 in its contests this year, 0.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cougars are 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Charleston (SC) has been favored five times and won two of those games.

The Cougars have played as a favorite of -400 or more once this season and won that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charleston (SC) has a 80% chance to win.

Charleston (SC) vs. Rhode Island Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charleston (SC) 4 57.1% 72.6 146.7 75.8 146.4 152.2 Rhode Island 3 42.9% 74.1 146.7 70.6 146.4 138.4

Additional Charleston (SC) Insights & Trends

The Cougars record 72.6 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 70.6 the Rams give up.

Charleston (SC) has a 1-4 record against the spread and a 4-2 record overall when putting up more than 70.6 points.

Charleston (SC) vs. Rhode Island Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charleston (SC) 1-6-0 0-1 3-4-0 Rhode Island 4-3-0 0-2 4-3-0

Charleston (SC) vs. Rhode Island Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charleston (SC) Rhode Island 15-1 Home Record 7-9 11-2 Away Record 1-10 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 84.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.1 79.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

