Looking for an updated view of the MEAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

MEAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents. 1. Norfolk State Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 18-8

7-4 | 18-8 Overall Rank: 215th

215th Strength of Schedule Rank: 275th

275th Last Game: L 84-78 vs Stony Brook Next Game Opponent: @ Hofstra

@ Hofstra Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FloHoops 2. Howard Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 16-12

4-6 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 234th

234th Strength of Schedule Rank: 172nd

172nd Last Game: W 88-49 vs Regent Next Game Opponent: Jackson State

Jackson State Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on Sunday, December 17

12:00 AM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo) 3. North Carolina Central Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 13-12

5-7 | 13-12 Overall Rank: 277th

277th Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th

205th Last Game: W 67-62 vs N.C. A&T Next Game Opponent: Saint Andrews (NC)

Saint Andrews (NC) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 4. Delaware State Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 14-14

6-7 | 14-14 Overall Rank: 305th

305th Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd

322nd Last Game: L 62-61 vs Longwood Next Game Opponent: @ Wake Forest

@ Wake Forest Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo) 5. Morgan State Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 5-22

4-8 | 5-22 Overall Rank: 335th

335th Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th

77th Last Game: W 120-50 vs Virginia-Lynchburg Next Game Opponent: @ Campbell

@ Campbell Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: FloHoops 6. South Carolina State Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 6-23

3-8 | 6-23 Overall Rank: 343rd

343rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 273rd

273rd Last Game: W 86-85 vs Jacksonville Next Game Opponent: @ Pittsburgh

@ Pittsburgh Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo) 7. Maryland-Eastern Shore Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 4-19

2-6 | 4-19 Overall Rank: 354th

354th Strength of Schedule Rank: 84th

84th Last Game: L 93-61 vs NC State Next Game Opponent: @ Marist

@ Marist Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+ 8. Coppin State Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 2-26

1-11 | 2-26 Overall Rank: 361st

361st Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th

300th Last Game: L 71-54 vs Georgetown Next Game Opponent: @ James Madison

@ James Madison Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

