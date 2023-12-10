The New Orleans Saints (5-7), losers of three games in a row, host the Carolina Panthers (1-11), who have lost five straight, on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Caesars Superdome.

How to Watch Saints vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

Panthers Insights

The Panthers put up 5.4 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Saints give up (21.3).

The Panthers collect 55.2 fewer yards per game (267.3) than the Saints give up (322.5).

This year Carolina rushes for 29.5 fewer yards per game (96) than New Orleans allows (125.5).

This season the Panthers have 15 turnovers, five fewer than the Saints have takeaways (20).

Panthers Away Performance

The Panthers put up 17.6 points per game on the road (1.7 more than their overall average), and give up 28.4 away from home (2.3 more than overall).

The Panthers rack up 292.9 yards per game in away games (25.6 more than their overall average), and give up 332.6 in away games (26.6 more than overall).

Carolina's average passing yards gained (196.1) and conceded (198.6) in away games are both higher than its overall averages of 171.3 and 180.8, respectively.

On the road, the Panthers accumulate 96.7 rushing yards per game and give up 134. That's more than they gain (96) and allow (125.2) overall.

The Panthers' offensive third-down percentage in road games (35.9%) is higher than their overall average (35.8%). Their defensive third-down percentage in away games (34.5%) is lower than overall (35.5%).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 Dallas L 33-10 FOX 11/26/2023 at Tennessee L 17-10 FOX 12/3/2023 at Tampa Bay L 21-18 CBS 12/10/2023 at New Orleans - FOX 12/17/2023 Atlanta - FOX 12/24/2023 Green Bay - FOX 12/31/2023 at Jacksonville - CBS

