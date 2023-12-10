The Utah Utes (8-1) will try to build on a six-game win run when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-0) at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The Gamecocks have won eight games in a row.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina vs. Utah Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks' 93.5 points per game are 37.9 more points than the 55.6 the Utes give up to opponents.

South Carolina has put together an 8-0 record in games it scores more than 55.6 points.

Utah has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 93.5 points.

The Utes record 96.2 points per game, 46.1 more points than the 50.1 the Gamecocks give up.

Utah is 8-1 when scoring more than 50.1 points.

South Carolina has an 8-0 record when giving up fewer than 96.2 points.

The Utes are making 54.7% of their shots from the field, 26.5% higher than the Gamecocks concede to opponents (28.2%).

The Gamecocks make 51.9% of their shots from the field, 15.2% higher than the Utes' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 14.4 PTS, 11.5 REB, 3.3 BLK, 61.3 FG%

14.4 PTS, 11.5 REB, 3.3 BLK, 61.3 FG% Raven Johnson: 10.9 PTS, 6.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 56.3 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

10.9 PTS, 6.8 AST, 3.0 STL, 56.3 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Ashlyn Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 2.8 BLK, 59.6 FG%

9.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 2.8 BLK, 59.6 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

12.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.1 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Chloe Kitts: 10.0 PTS, 48.3 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Schedule