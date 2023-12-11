If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Berkeley County, South Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Berkeley County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Cross High School at Timberland High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 11

8:00 PM ET on December 11 Location: St. Stephen, SC

St. Stephen, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Berkeley High School at Hanahan High School