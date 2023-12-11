Monday's game between the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-2) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-5) at TD Arena has a projected final score of 75-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Charleston (SC) squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 11.

In their most recent matchup on Tuesday, the Cougars suffered a 77-73 loss to Appalachian State.

Charleston (SC) vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston (SC) vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 75, Jacksonville State 67

Other CAA Predictions

Charleston (SC) Schedule Analysis

The Cougars beat the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in an 84-83 win on December 2. It was their signature victory of the season.

Charleston (SC) 2023-24 Best Wins

84-83 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 243) on December 2

70-60 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 328) on November 17

90-78 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 350) on November 20

Charleston (SC) Leaders

Jenna Annecchiarico: 17 PTS, 7 AST, 3.2 STL, 35.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

17 PTS, 7 AST, 3.2 STL, 35.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26) Taryn Barbot: 11.3 PTS, 3.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

11.3 PTS, 3.3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Jada Logan: 15.3 PTS, 7 REB, 41.1 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

15.3 PTS, 7 REB, 41.1 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29) Alexis Andrews: 15.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.3 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

15.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 49.3 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Lara Rohkohl: 11.4 PTS, 8 REB, 1.2 STL, 69.2 FG%

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights

The Cougars have a +153 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.9 points per game. They're putting up 86.6 points per game to rank 11th in college basketball and are giving up 64.7 per outing to rank 196th in college basketball.

