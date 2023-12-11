Charleston (SC) vs. Jacksonville State December 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-1) face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023.
Charleston (SC) vs. Jacksonville State Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Jenna Annecchiarico: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 9.3 AST, 3 STL, 0 BLK
- Taryn Barbot: 12 PTS, 6 REB, 2.8 AST, 3.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jada Logan: 16 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Alexis Andrews: 18.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Lara Rohkohl: 11.4 PTS, 8 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Jacksonville State Players to Watch
