Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Chesterfield County, South Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chesterfield County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Central High School at McBee High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
  • Location: McBee, SC
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.