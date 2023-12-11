South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chesterfield County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Chesterfield County, South Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chesterfield County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Central High School at McBee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 11
- Location: McBee, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.