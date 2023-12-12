The Carolina Hurricanes will travel to face the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, December 12, with the Hurricanes having lost four consecutive games.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Hurricanes vs Senators Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/11/2023 Hurricanes Senators 5-3 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have conceded 90 total goals (3.3 per game), ranking 22nd in league play in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 87 total goals (3.2 per game) rank ninth in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 24 8 14 22 15 11 53.4% Seth Jarvis 27 9 10 19 7 14 46.4% Martin Necas 27 7 12 19 12 8 36.8% Teuvo Teravainen 27 11 7 18 10 11 48% Jaccob Slavin 27 3 14 17 15 20 -

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 70 total goals (3.2 per game), seventh in the NHL.

The Senators' 77 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them 24th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Senators have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Senators have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.

Senators Key Players