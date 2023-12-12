Tuesday will feature an NHL outing between the road favorite Carolina Hurricanes (14-12-1, -125 on the moneyline to win) and the Ottawa Senators (11-11, +105 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+.

Hurricanes vs. Senators Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hurricanes vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Senators Betting Trends

Ottawa has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 14 of 22 games this season.

The Hurricanes have been victorious in 14 of their 24 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (58.3%).

The Senators have been the underdog 11 times this season, and upset their opponent in five, or 45.5%, of those games.

Carolina is 13-10 (victorious in 56.5% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -125 or shorter.

Ottawa is 4-5 when sportsbooks have listed them as underdogs of +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 3-7 5-4-1 6.4 3.20 3.60 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.20 3.60 4 12.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 6-4 3-6-1 6.7 3.10 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.10 2.70 6 14.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 3-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6

