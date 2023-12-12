Will Jack Drury Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 12?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes square off with the Ottawa Senators. Is Jack Drury going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Drury stats and insights
- In three of 27 games this season, Drury has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has taken one shot in one game against the Senators this season, but has not scored.
- Drury has zero points on the power play.
- Drury's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Senators defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 70 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Drury recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|14:22
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|8:39
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|12:50
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|10:21
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|8:21
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|11:58
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/22/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|7:40
|Home
|W 6-3
Hurricanes vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
