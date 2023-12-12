South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pickens County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream matchups in Pickens County, South Carolina today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pickens County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Liberty High School at Carolina High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.