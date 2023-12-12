Should you bet on Teuvo Teravainen to find the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Ottawa Senators face off on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Teuvo Teravainen score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Teravainen stats and insights

  • Teravainen has scored in eight of 27 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has scored one goal versus the Senators this season in one game (one shot).
  • He has four goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Teravainen's shooting percentage is 18.6%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

  • The Senators have given up 70 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.7 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Teravainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:15 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:30 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 12:55 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:50 Home L 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:48 Away W 4-1
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 19:40 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 18:03 Home W 6-3

Hurricanes vs. Senators game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

