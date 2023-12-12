The UEFA Champions League schedule today, which includes Arsenal FC versus PSV Eindhoven, should provide some fireworks.

You will find information on how to watch today's UEFA Champions League action right here.

UEFA Champions League Streaming Live Today

Watch PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal FC

Arsenal FC makes the trip to face PSV Eindhoven at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Arsenal FC (+155)

Arsenal FC (+155) Underdog: PSV Eindhoven (+165)

PSV Eindhoven (+165) Draw: (+270)

Watch RC Lens vs Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC is on the road to face RC Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

Game Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: RC Lens (-105)

RC Lens (-105) Underdog: Sevilla FC (+300)

Sevilla FC (+300) Draw: (+260)

Watch Manchester United vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich journeys to play Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Bayern Munich (+125)

Bayern Munich (+125) Underdog: Manchester United (+185)

Manchester United (+185) Draw: (+310)

Watch FC Salzburg vs Benfica

Benfica travels to take on FC Salzburg at Red Bull Arena in Salzburg.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Benfica (+115)

Benfica (+115) Underdog: FC Salzburg (+210)

FC Salzburg (+210) Draw: (+285)

Watch Union Berlin vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid travels to play Union Berlin at An der alten Forsterei in Berlin.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: Real Madrid (+105)

Real Madrid (+105) Underdog: Union Berlin (+255)

Union Berlin (+255) Draw: (+270)

Watch FC Copenhagen vs Galatasaray

Galatasaray journeys to play FC Copenhagen at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: FC Copenhagen (+145)

FC Copenhagen (+145) Underdog: Galatasaray (+170)

Galatasaray (+170) Draw: (+285)

Watch SSC Napoli vs SC Braga

SC Braga journeys to face SSC Napoli at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: Paramount+ and ViX+

Favorite: SSC Napoli (-205)

SSC Napoli (-205) Underdog: SC Braga (+500)

SC Braga (+500) Draw: (+390)

Watch Inter Milan vs Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad makes the trip to face Inter Milan at Giuseppe Meazza in Milan.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Favorite: Inter Milan (-140)

Inter Milan (-140) Underdog: Real Sociedad (+400)

Real Sociedad (+400) Draw: (+285)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.