South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Abbeville County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
In Abbeville County, South Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Abbeville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southside Christian High School at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Due West, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.