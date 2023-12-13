The North Alabama Lions (5-5) will try to break a four-game road losing streak at the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

  • The Buccaneers are shooting 46.4% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 42.8% the Lions' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Charleston Southern has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 42.8% from the field.
  • The Buccaneers are the 281st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Lions sit at 201st.
  • The Buccaneers score only 4.2 fewer points per game (70.8) than the Lions allow (75).
  • Charleston Southern has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 75 points.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Charleston Southern scores 83 points per game. Away, it scores 58.5.
  • The Buccaneers are giving up fewer points at home (66.3 per game) than on the road (79.5).
  • Charleston Southern sinks more 3-pointers at home (8 per game) than on the road (6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than away (30%).

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Wake Forest L 71-56 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Citadel L 81-52 McAlister Field House
12/2/2023 South Carolina State W 66-64 The Buc Dome
12/13/2023 North Alabama - The Buc Dome
12/16/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
12/19/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center

