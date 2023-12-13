Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-5) will face the North Alabama Lions (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Taje' Kelly: 15.4 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- RJ Johnson: 16.6 PTS, 1.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Daren Patrick: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- RJ Duhart: 4.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- A'lahn Sumler: 7.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
North Alabama Players to Watch
Charleston Southern vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison
|Charleston Southern Rank
|Charleston Southern AVG
|North Alabama AVG
|North Alabama Rank
|246th
|71.4
|Points Scored
|76.2
|170th
|246th
|74.1
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|270th
|271st
|31
|Rebounds
|31.3
|258th
|263rd
|8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.2
|309th
|192nd
|7.3
|3pt Made
|7.7
|156th
|250th
|12.1
|Assists
|11.2
|297th
|292nd
|13.6
|Turnovers
|14.2
|320th
