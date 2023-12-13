South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dorchester County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Dorchester County, South Carolina today, we've got what you need here.
Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cane Bay High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Marion, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Beaufort High School at Summerville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
