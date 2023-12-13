On Wednesday, December 13 at 7:30 PM ET, the Miami Heat (13-10) face Gordon Hayward and the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

Kaseya Center

Gordon Hayward vs. Jimmy Butler Fantasy Comparison

Stat Gordon Hayward Jimmy Butler Total Fantasy Pts 594.5 685.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 29.7 36.1 Fantasy Rank 34 63

Gordon Hayward vs. Jimmy Butler Insights

Gordon Hayward & the Hornets

Hayward averages 15.3 points, 5 boards and 4.7 assists, making 46.3% of his shots from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.

The Hornets' -160 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 113.4 points per game (18th in NBA) while giving up 121 per contest (26th in league).

Charlotte grabs 42.7 rebounds per game (23rd in league) while conceding 45 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 2.3 boards per game.

The Hornets hit 11.7 three-pointers per game (21st in the league), two fewer than their opponents.

Charlotte has committed 13.6 turnovers per game (19th in NBA) while forcing 12.8 (21st in league).

Jimmy Butler & the Heat

Jimmy Butler puts up 21.9 points, 5.1 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, making 46.4% of shots from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Heat average 112.6 points per game (21st in the league) while allowing 111.7 per outing (ninth in the NBA). They have a +21 scoring differential overall.

Miami ranks 27th in the NBA at 40.8 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 fewer than the 42.5 its opponents average.

The Heat hit 12.7 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while their opponents have made 13.7 on average.

Miami wins the turnover battle by 2.3 per game, committing 12.1 (fourth in the league) while its opponents average 14.4.

Gordon Hayward vs. Jimmy Butler Advanced Stats

Stat Gordon Hayward Jimmy Butler Plus/Minus Per Game -5.1 3.7 Usage Percentage 21.3% 26.2% True Shooting Pct 53.7% 59.8% Total Rebound Pct 8.4% 8.7% Assist Pct 20.1% 19.7%

