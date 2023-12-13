The Miami Heat (13-10) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Charlotte Hornets (7-14) on December 13, 2023. This is the third matchup between the squads this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points below the 48.3% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.

This season, Charlotte has a 4-7 record in games the team collectively shoots above 48.3% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Hornets rank 11th.

The Hornets put up just 1.7 more points per game (113.4) than the Heat allow (111.7).

Charlotte is 7-7 when it scores more than 111.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hornets are not as good offensively, averaging 112.7 points per game, compared to 114.4 away. But they are better defensively, giving up 119.7 points per game at home, compared to 122.9 on the road.

In 2023-24 Charlotte is giving up 3.2 fewer points per game at home (119.7) than away (122.9).

At home the Hornets are averaging 26.5 assists per game, 1.1 more than away (25.4).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hornets Injuries