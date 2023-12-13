You can wager on player prop bet odds for Jimmy Butler, Gordon Hayward and other players on the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets before their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Kaseya Center.

Hornets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Hornets vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +148)

Hayward is averaging 15.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.2 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 4.5).

Hayward's assist average -- 4.7 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (4.5).

Hayward, at one three-pointer made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -122) 0.5 (Over: -143)

The 25.5-point total set for Butler on Wednesday is 3.6 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 0.4 less rebounds per game (5.1) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (5.5).

Butler's season-long assist average -- 4.3 per game -- is 1.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Butler has knocked down one three pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).

Kyle Lowry Props

Wednesday's points prop for Kyle Lowry is 9.5. That is 0.4 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Lowry's assists average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

He has made two three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Wednesday (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.