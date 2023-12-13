South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Lancaster County, South Carolina, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nation Ford High School at Indian Land High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chester High School at Buford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Lancaster, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
