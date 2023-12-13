South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lexington County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Lexington County, South Carolina today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lexington County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
A.C. Flora High School at Dutch Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Irmo, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
White Knoll High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Blythewood, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.