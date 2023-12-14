The Citadel Bulldogs (4-4) will meet the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at TD Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Game Information

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

  • Ben Burnham: 12.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ante Brzovic: 11.0 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Reyne Smith: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Frankie Policelli: 8.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kobe Rodgers: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Citadel Players to Watch

Charleston (SC) vs. Citadel Stat Comparison

Charleston (SC) Rank Charleston (SC) AVG Citadel AVG Citadel Rank
231st 72.4 Points Scored 67.4 309th
240th 73.7 Points Allowed 64.5 54th
147th 34.1 Rebounds 34.1 147th
51st 11.3 Off. Rebounds 8.8 208th
85th 8.6 3pt Made 7.3 193rd
221st 12.7 Assists 10.6 319th
183rd 11.9 Turnovers 10.1 66th

