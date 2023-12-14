How to Watch Furman vs. Tulane on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Furman Paladins (5-5) will visit the Tulane Green Wave (6-2) after losing four consecutive road games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Furman vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Furman Stats Insights
- The Paladins are shooting 47.1% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 44.6% the Green Wave's opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Furman has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.6% from the field.
- The Paladins are the 84th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Green Wave sit at 362nd.
- The Paladins average only 4.8 more points per game (84.1) than the Green Wave allow their opponents to score (79.3).
- Furman has put together a 5-2 record in games it scores more than 79.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Furman Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Furman averaged 86.5 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 away.
- In 2022-23, the Paladins conceded 1.2 more points per game at home (71.5) than away (70.3).
- At home, Furman made 9.1 treys per game last season, one fewer than it averaged away (10.1). Furman's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.2%) than away (35.8%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Furman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Princeton
|L 70-69
|Jadwin Gymnasium
|12/4/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 97-83
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/9/2023
|Bob Jones
|W 100-58
|Timmons Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Tulane
|-
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|Timmons Arena
|12/30/2023
|Anderson (SC)
|-
|Timmons Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.