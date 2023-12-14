The Elon Phoenix (2-5) will face the Furman Paladins (5-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Timmons Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM ET.

Furman vs. Elon Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Furman Players to Watch

Jada Session: 16.0 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.0 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Kate Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK Sydney Ryan: 13.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Tate Walters: 11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

