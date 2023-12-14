The Elon Phoenix (2-7) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Furman Paladins (6-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Timmons Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Furman vs. Elon Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix's 51.6 points per game are 17.1 fewer points than the 68.7 the Paladins give up to opponents.

Elon has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 68.7 points.

The Paladins put up 5.8 more points per game (73.9) than the Phoenix allow (68.1).

When Furman totals more than 68.1 points, it is 6-1.

Elon has a 2-6 record when giving up fewer than 73.9 points.

The Paladins shoot 42.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Phoenix allow defensively.

The Phoenix's 35.5 shooting percentage is 6.6 lower than the Paladins have conceded.

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 14.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.6 FG%

14.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.6 FG% Kate Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 61.6 FG%

10.5 PTS, 61.6 FG% Tate Walters: 12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.9 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (14-for-53)

12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.9 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (14-for-53) Sydney Ryan: 12.5 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53)

12.5 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53) Niveya Henley: 12 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Furman Schedule