How to Watch the Furman vs. Elon Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Elon Phoenix (2-7) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hitting the road against the Furman Paladins (6-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Timmons Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Furman vs. Elon Scoring Comparison
- The Phoenix's 51.6 points per game are 17.1 fewer points than the 68.7 the Paladins give up to opponents.
- Elon has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 68.7 points.
- The Paladins put up 5.8 more points per game (73.9) than the Phoenix allow (68.1).
- When Furman totals more than 68.1 points, it is 6-1.
- Elon has a 2-6 record when giving up fewer than 73.9 points.
- The Paladins shoot 42.2% from the field, 2.6% higher than the Phoenix allow defensively.
- The Phoenix's 35.5 shooting percentage is 6.6 lower than the Paladins have conceded.
Furman Leaders
- Jada Session: 14.5 PTS, 9.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 46.6 FG%
- Kate Johnson: 10.5 PTS, 61.6 FG%
- Tate Walters: 12.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.9 FG%, 26.4 3PT% (14-for-53)
- Sydney Ryan: 12.5 PTS, 52.5 FG%, 49.1 3PT% (26-for-53)
- Niveya Henley: 12 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)
Furman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 85-55
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Bob Jones
|W 124-44
|Timmons Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|L 61-58
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/14/2023
|Elon
|-
|Timmons Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Kentucky
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|South Carolina State
|-
|Timmons Arena
