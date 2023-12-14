How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will visit the Detroit Red Wings (who also won their previous game) on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes rank 20th in goals against, allowing 91 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.
- The Hurricanes' 91 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|25
|10
|15
|25
|15
|12
|53.5%
|Seth Jarvis
|28
|10
|10
|20
|8
|16
|46.2%
|Martin Necas
|28
|8
|12
|20
|12
|10
|37.2%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|28
|11
|8
|19
|11
|12
|49%
|Brady Skjei
|28
|5
|13
|18
|10
|13
|-
Red Wings Stats & Trends
- The Red Wings give up 3.3 goals per game (92 in total), 21st in the league.
- With 106 goals (3.8 per game), the Red Wings have the league's second-best offense.
- In the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 41 goals over that time.
Red Wings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alex DeBrincat
|28
|13
|13
|26
|14
|16
|46.2%
|Dylan Larkin
|24
|11
|14
|25
|13
|13
|52.4%
|Lucas Raymond
|28
|10
|14
|24
|11
|13
|25%
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|27
|5
|16
|21
|11
|7
|-
|J.T. Compher
|24
|6
|13
|19
|10
|8
|47.1%
