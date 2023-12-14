Coming off a win last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will visit the Detroit Red Wings (who also won their previous game) on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Hurricanes vs Red Wings Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 20th in goals against, allowing 91 total goals (3.2 per game) in league action.

The Hurricanes' 91 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Hurricanes have allowed 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 25 10 15 25 15 12 53.5% Seth Jarvis 28 10 10 20 8 16 46.2% Martin Necas 28 8 12 20 12 10 37.2% Teuvo Teravainen 28 11 8 19 11 12 49% Brady Skjei 28 5 13 18 10 13 -

Red Wings Stats & Trends

The Red Wings give up 3.3 goals per game (92 in total), 21st in the league.

With 106 goals (3.8 per game), the Red Wings have the league's second-best offense.

In the past 10 contests, the Red Wings have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 41 goals over that time.

Red Wings Key Players