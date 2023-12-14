Keenan Allen vs. the Raiders' Defense: Week 15 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers meet the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15 at Allegiant Stadium, where they'll face Robert Spillane and the Las Vegas Raiders defense. For more stats and analysis on the Chargers receivers' matchup versus the Raiders' pass defense, see below.
Chargers vs. Raiders Game Info
- Game Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Raiders
|170.9
|13.1
|3
|25
|8.84
Keenan Allen vs. Robert Spillane Insights
Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense
- Keenan Allen has racked up 1,243 receiving yards on 108 receptions to pace his team this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.
- Through the air, Los Angeles' air attack has looked good this season, as it ranks 10th in the league with 3,098 total passing yards (238.3 per game).
- On offense, the Chargers are posting 21.7 points per contest (16th in NFL) and 334.3 yards per game (17th).
- Los Angeles has one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, throwing the ball 37.1 times per game (fourth in NFL).
- In the red zone, the Chargers have been one of the most pass-heavy teams this season, throwing the ball 64 times, which ranks them fifth in the league.
Robert Spillane & the Raiders' Defense
- Robert Spillane has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 115 tackles, six TFL, 3.5 sacks, and four passes defended.
- In terms of passing yards conceded, Las Vegas has given up the 10th-fewest in the league, 2,700 (207.7 per game).
- The Raiders' points-against average on defense is 19.9 per game, ninth-best in the NFL.
- Las Vegas has given up more than 100 receiving yards to three players this season.
- The Raiders have allowed a touchdown pass to 15 players this season.
Keenan Allen vs. Robert Spillane Advanced Stats
|Keenan Allen
|Robert Spillane
|Rec. Targets
|150
|38
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|108
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|11.5
|26
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|1243
|115
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|95.6
|8.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|396
|6
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|12
|3.5
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|7
|3
|Interceptions
