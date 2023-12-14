Las Vegas (5-8) rides a three-game losing streak into a matchup with Los Angeles (5-8) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 35 points.

If you're planning to make some in-game wagers on the Raiders' upcoming matchup versus the Chargers, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will help you in your live betting.

Raiders vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Raiders have been winning five times, have been losing four times, and have been tied four times.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 4.5 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.1 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Chargers have led after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in two games, and have been tied after the first quarter in six games .

2nd Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, lost eight times, and been knotted up two times.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 5.1 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering seven points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in seven games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Raiders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Las Vegas is averaging 1.2 points in the third quarter (32nd-ranked) this year. It is allowing 5.2 points on average in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

Out of 13 games this year, the Chargers have won the third quarter two times, been outscored six times, and tied five times.

4th Quarter

In 13 games this year, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter six times, lost six times, and tied one time.

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 4.6 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 3.8 points on average in that quarter.

In the Chargers' 13 games this year, they have won the fourth quarter four times, lost four times, and tied five times.

Raiders vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Raiders have had the lead three times (3-0 in those games), have trailed eight times (2-6), and have been knotted up two times (0-2).

In 2023, the Chargers have led after the first half in five games, have been losing after the first half in six games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games.

2nd Half

The Raiders have won the second half in five games this season (2-3 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in seven games (2-5), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (1-0).

Las Vegas' offense is averaging 5.8 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 9.1 points on average in the second half.

Out of 13 games this season, the Chargers have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (1-2 record in those games), been outscored six times (1-5), and been knotted up four times (3-1).

