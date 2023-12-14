The Carolina Hurricanes, with Teuvo Teravainen, take the ice Thursday versus the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Teravainen in the Hurricanes-Red Wings matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

Teravainen's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:51 per game on the ice, is 0.

In Teravainen's 28 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Teravainen has a point in 13 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Teravainen has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 28 games played, including multiple assists once.

Teravainen's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Teravainen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are allowing 92 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (+14) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 28 Games 3 19 Points 0 11 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.