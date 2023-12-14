The Winthrop Eagles (5-5) square off against the Georgia State Panthers (4-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Winthrop Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Winthrop vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

The Panthers' 69.6 points per game are 8.8 more points than the 60.8 the Eagles allow to opponents.

Georgia State is 4-2 when it scores more than 60.8 points.

Winthrop is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 69.6 points.

The Eagles put up only 4.4 fewer points per game (57.5) than the Panthers allow (61.9).

Winthrop has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 61.9 points.

Georgia State has a 3-1 record when giving up fewer than 57.5 points.

This year the Eagles are shooting 36.7% from the field, only 0.7% lower than the Panthers concede.

The Panthers make 39.9% of their shots from the field, 2.8% higher than the Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 10.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 42.7 FG%

10.7 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 42.7 FG% Jada Ryce: 8.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 36.9 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

8.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 36.9 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Ronaltha Marc: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Leonor Paisana: 8.5 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51)

8.5 PTS, 33.8 FG%, 27.5 3PT% (14-for-51) Blessing Okoh: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.4 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

Winthrop Schedule