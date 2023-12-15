If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Charleston County, South Carolina today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Charleston County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Academic Magnet High School at Hanahan High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15

8:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Hanahan, SC

Hanahan, SC Conference: 3A - Region 8

3A - Region 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

West Ashley High School at Stratford High School