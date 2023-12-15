South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dorchester County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Dorchester County, South Carolina today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Northwood Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
