South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Greenville County, South Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fountain Inn High School at Hillcrest High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Simpsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blue Ridge High School at Chesnee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Chesnee, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Powdersville High School at Travelers Rest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Travelers Rest, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byrnes High School at Greer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Greer Middle College Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Greenville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Berea High School at Carolina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Greenville, SC
- Conference: 3A - Region 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Gaffney High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Gaffney, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
