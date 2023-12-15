Hurricanes vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-1) host the Nashville Predators (16-13) at PNC Arena on Friday, December 15 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with both teams back in action after a victory. The Hurricanes are coming off a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings, while the Predators defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime in their last outing.
Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-175)
|Predators (+145)
|6
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have won 61.5% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (16-10).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Carolina has a 9-3 record (winning 75.0% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Hurricanes a 63.6% chance to win.
- Carolina's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6 goals 15 times.
Hurricanes vs Predators Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Predators Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|93 (10th)
|Goals
|89 (14th)
|92 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|88 (15th)
|21 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|22 (9th)
|18 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|21 (21st)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Carolina has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its last 10 games, going 5-4-1 overall.
- In its past 10 contests, Carolina went over three times.
- The average amount of goals in the Hurricanes' past 10 games is 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is 0.4 lower than their season-long average.
- The Hurricanes create the 10th-most goals in the league, averaging 3.2 per game for a total of 93 this season.
- The Hurricanes are ranked 19th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 92 total goals (3.2 per game).
- The team is ranked 17th in goal differential at +1.
