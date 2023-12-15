In the upcoming contest against the Nashville Predators, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Jesperi Kotkaniemi to score a goal for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Kotkaniemi stats and insights

Kotkaniemi has scored in eight of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Kotkaniemi's shooting percentage is 12.7%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Kotkaniemi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:05 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:34 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:08 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:57 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:45 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:11 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:25 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 17:22 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 15:41 Home W 3-2

Hurricanes vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

