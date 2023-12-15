The Charlotte Hornets, with Nick Richards, take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Richards tallied six points, 10 rebounds and four blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 115-104 loss versus the Heat.

Below, we look at Richards' stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Nick Richards Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 8.1 8.7 Rebounds 9.5 6.4 6.8 Assists -- 0.4 0.3 PRA -- 14.9 15.8 PR -- 14.5 15.5



Nick Richards Insights vs. the Pelicans

Richards is responsible for attempting 3.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.2 per game.

Richards' Hornets average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 102.1 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans concede 114.2 points per contest, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Pelicans have allowed 44.4 rebounds per contest, which puts them 19th in the NBA.

The Pelicans concede 27.6 assists per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Nick Richards vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 30 9 14 1 0 0 0 10/21/2022 26 6 6 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.