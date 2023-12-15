The Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-3) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-10) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center.

Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 51.2 points per game are only 4.1 fewer points than the 55.3 the Blue Hose allow to opponents.

South Carolina State is 1-2 when it scores more than 55.3 points.

Presbyterian's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 51.2 points.

The Blue Hose put up just 5.0 fewer points per game (63.6) than the Bulldogs give up (68.6).

Presbyterian has a 3-0 record when scoring more than 68.6 points.

When South Carolina State allows fewer than 63.6 points, it is 1-4.

The Blue Hose shoot 42.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 13.2 PTS, 59.5 FG%

13.2 PTS, 59.5 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 11.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51)

11.1 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (17-for-51) Mara Neira: 12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47)

12.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (18-for-47) Ashley Carrillo: 5.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

5.7 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Christina Kline: 5.4 PTS, 29.6 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

Presbyterian Schedule