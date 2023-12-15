The Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-3) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-10) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET.

South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up only 4.1 fewer points per game (51.2) than the Blue Hose allow their opponents to score (55.3).

When it scores more than 55.3 points, South Carolina State is 1-2.

Presbyterian is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 51.2 points.

The Blue Hose put up 5.0 fewer points per game (63.6) than the Bulldogs allow (68.6).

When Presbyterian puts up more than 68.6 points, it is 3-0.

South Carolina State is 1-4 when giving up fewer than 63.6 points.

The Blue Hose shoot 42.5% from the field, only 1.9% higher than the Bulldogs concede defensively.

South Carolina State Leaders

Morgan Beacham: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18) Taniya McGown: 6.8 PTS, 54.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

6.8 PTS, 54.9 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Rakyha Reid: 4.8 PTS, 59.3 FG%

4.8 PTS, 59.3 FG% Janiah Hinton: 8.1 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52)

8.1 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (14-for-52) Jordan Releford: 7.5 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (4-for-26)

South Carolina State Schedule