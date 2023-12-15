South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Spartanburg County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Spartanburg County, South Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Blue Ridge High School at Chesnee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Chesnee, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Byrnes High School at Greer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
