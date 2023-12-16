The Robert Morris Colonials (2-5) face the Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-1) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Charleston (SC) vs. Robert Morris Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Charleston (SC) Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Danielle Vuletich: 7.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Naomi Barnwell: 8.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK Simone Morris: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Louella Allana: 6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Alejandra Mastral: 8.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Robert Morris Players to Watch

Vuletich: 7.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Barnwell: 8.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK

8.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.4 BLK Morris: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Allana: 6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Mastral: 8.0 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.