The Robert Morris Colonials (3-6) face the Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Charleston (SC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

UPMC Events Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Charleston (SC) vs. Robert Morris Scoring Comparison

The Cougars score an average of 84.4 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 63.9 the Colonials give up.

Charleston (SC) has put together a 6-1 record in games it scores more than 63.9 points.

Robert Morris' record is 3-6 when it allows fewer than 84.4 points.

The 59.7 points per game the Colonials score are the same as the Cougars allow.

Robert Morris has a 2-0 record when scoring more than 63.9 points.

Charleston (SC) has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 59.7 points.

The Colonials are making 36.7% of their shots from the field, just 1.2% higher than the Cougars concede to opponents (35.5%).

The Cougars shoot 41.4% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Colonials concede.

Charleston (SC) Leaders

Jenna Annecchiarico: 16.6 PTS, 6.6 AST, 3.1 STL, 32.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

16.6 PTS, 6.6 AST, 3.1 STL, 32.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Taryn Barbot: 12.5 PTS, 3.1 STL, 34.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40)

12.5 PTS, 3.1 STL, 34.6 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (12-for-40) Jada Logan: 15.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

15.0 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Alexis Andrews: 13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

13.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.7 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Anika McGarity: 9.0 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 20.5 3PT% (8-for-39)

