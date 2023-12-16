Saturday's game at Colonial Life Arena has the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) taking on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) at 6:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 82-57 win, as our model heavily favors South Carolina.

There is no line set for the game.

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 82, Charleston Southern 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina (-24.4)

South Carolina (-24.4) Computer Predicted Total: 139.3

South Carolina has compiled a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Charleston Southern is 1-6-0. Both the Gamecocks and the Buccaneers are 2-5-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Charleston Southern Performance Insights

The Buccaneers have a -29 scoring differential, falling short by 3.2 points per game. They're putting up 70.0 points per game, 282nd in college basketball, and are allowing 73.2 per contest to rank 239th in college basketball.

The 34.3 rebounds per game Charleston Southern accumulates rank 274th in the country. Their opponents collect 35.3.

Charleston Southern connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (210th in college basketball) at a 34.2% rate (146th in college basketball), compared to the 4.9 per game its opponents make, at a 31.0% rate.

Charleston Southern loses the turnover battle by 3.1 per game, committing 13.3 (286th in college basketball) while its opponents average 10.2.

