How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning streak when taking on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- Kennesaw State vs Presbyterian (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Radford vs Bucknell (3:30 PM ET | December 16)
- Appalachian State vs Gardner-Webb (4:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Western Carolina vs South Carolina Upstate (4:30 PM ET | December 16)
Charleston Southern Stats Insights
- The Buccaneers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
- Charleston Southern has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.8% from the field.
- The Gamecocks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 285th.
- The Buccaneers score an average of 70 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 64.9 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- Charleston Southern has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 64.9 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison
- Charleston Southern averages 79.2 points per game at home, and 58.5 on the road.
- The Buccaneers are allowing fewer points at home (68.2 per game) than away (79.5).
- Beyond the arc, Charleston Southern drains fewer trifectas away (6 per game) than at home (8.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30%) than at home (37.3%) too.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Citadel
|L 81-52
|McAlister Field House
|12/2/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 66-64
|The Buc Dome
|12/13/2023
|North Alabama
|L 76-64
|The Buc Dome
|12/16/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/21/2023
|Kentucky Christian
|-
|The Buc Dome
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.