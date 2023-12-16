Saturday's contest at Littlejohn Coliseum has the Clemson Tigers (6-4) squaring off against the Georgia State Panthers (4-4) at 2:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 80-60 victory, as our model heavily favors Clemson.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Tigers claimed an 80-64 victory against Duke.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Clemson vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 80, Georgia State 60

Other ACC Predictions

Clemson Schedule Analysis

The Tigers' signature win of the season came in an 80-64 victory on December 7 over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 30) in our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Tigers are 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins, but also tied for the 19th-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clemson 2023-24 Best Wins

80-64 at home over Duke (No. 30) on December 7

92-66 over UAPB (No. 160) on November 26

90-66 at home over Mercer (No. 241) on November 12

71-41 at home over Winthrop (No. 301) on November 6

85-55 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 331) on November 10

Clemson Leaders

Amari Robinson: 16.6 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24)

16.6 PTS, 55.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (10-for-24) Dayshanette Harris: 10.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10)

10.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 46.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (4-for-10) Ruby Whitehorn: 10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20)

10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.8 FG%, 20 3PT% (4-for-20) MaKayla Elmore: 3.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 26.4 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25)

3.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 26.4 FG%, 28 3PT% (7-for-25) Maddi Cluse: 8.9 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

Clemson Performance Insights

The Tigers average 75.5 points per game (71st in college basketball) while allowing 70.2 per contest (285th in college basketball). They have a +53 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.